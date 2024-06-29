  1. Politics
Turnout of Iranians abroad in elections shows patriotism

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stated that the enthusiastic participation of Iranians living abroad in the 14th term of the presidential election once again showed patriotism and love for dear Iran.

Nasser Kan'ani said on his X social account that the enthusiastic participation of Iranians living abroad in the 14th term of the presidential election once again showed their patriotism.

He emphasized that Iranians will stand united and will vow to vote next Friday for Iran pride anywhere in Iran or the world.

Iran will hold a run-off between Pezeshkian and Jalili on July 5 after no candidates were able to secure a 50 percent majority in Friday’s poll, the Interior Ministry has announced.

