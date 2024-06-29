Pezeshkian, Jalili to take part in two televised debates

Iran will hold a runoff presidential election on July 5 after Friday's vote saw none of the four candidates securing an outright win, the election headquarters announced on Saturday.

Former health minister Masoud Pezeshkian and former top nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili head to a runoff election on July 5, 2024.

The national Iranian TV said in a statement on Saturday that the first debate will be held on Monday at 9:30 PM and on Tuesday at 9:30 the second debate will be held between the two candidates who have advanced to the runoff.

The national Iranian TV also said that it will broadcast the two contenders' documentaries as well as their speeches to the people as part of their elections campaigns.

