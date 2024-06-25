Maximum turnout in election promotes national authority

Nasser Kan'ani wrote on his X account on Tuesday that elections in Iran are a manifestation of religious democracy.

He added that the maximum turnout of Iranians in the elections will increase the national power to advance foreign policy goals, in addition to their effective and decisive role in the management of the country.

Many prominent and well-known foreign media reporters have arrived in Iran to cover the presidential election, aiming to observe and report on the significance of this important political event, as well as the level of participation and the role of the Iranian great, insightful, and history-making nation in the upcoming presidential election, he noted.

The spokesperson further added that the visit of 180 foreign journalists to cover the election, shows Iran's importance and role in the regional and international arena, as well as the impact of the presidential election on domestic and foreign policy.

Kan'ani stressed that the maximum turnout of people at the polls enhances the national power and authority of Iran at the regional and international levels.

Undoubtedly, the pride of dear Iran is the common aspiration of all Iranians, and Iranians living abroad will once again show their great love for dear Iran with their enthusiastic participation in this election, he added.

