Russia summons US Ambassador over Ukrainian strike on Crimea

"During a conversation at the Russian Foreign Ministry on June 24 with the summoned head of the US diplomatic mission in Russia, Lynne Tracy, a demarche was made in connection with the new bloody crime of the Kyiv regime, sponsored and armed by Washington, which launched a targeted missile attack on the civilian population of Sevastopol, accompanied by numerous casualties, including children," the ministry said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

Washington’s actions encouraging the pro-Nazi authorities of Ukraine to take military action will not go unpunished, the ministry said, adding that there will be response measures.

The United States bears equal responsibility with Kyiv for the missile strike on the civilian population of Sevastopol, the statement read.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked Sevastopol, using US-made ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads, four of which were shot down and one deflected and exploded over the city. The attack killed at least four people and injured more than 150 others.

MP/PR