3 killed, 100 injured in Sevastopol in Ukrainian attack

"The death toll has risen to three people: we have lost two children and one adult. ... The number of wounded increased to almost 100 people," Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of the city, said on Telegram.

Expressing that those injured are provided with all necessary medical care, Razvozhayev said doctors and medical staff are at work and that the entire healthcare system has been mobilized.

Razvozhayev previously said two people were killed due to the attacks, including a 2-year-old child, and that 22 people sought medical care.

Claiming five missiles were shot down, he further said fragments from the downed missiles fell in the coastal parts of the city, namely Uchkuyevka and Lyubimivka.

He also said fires occurred in a residential building and forested area in the city due to fallen fragments.

The Russian Defense Ministry later stated in a statement that air defenses downed four ATACMS missiles "equipped with cluster warheads," while another missile deviated from its flight path and detonated in the air over the city.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the incident or Russia’s claims.

