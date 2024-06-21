  1. Politics
US warns Israel against escalating tensions in Lebanon

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – The US does not want to see a conflict between Israel and Lebanon escalate, the US State Department said Thursday.

"We don't want to see the conflict escalate," spokesman Matt Miller said during a news conference, adding that Washington continues to pursue a diplomatic resolution.

His remarks came one day after Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant said the situation on the northern border of occupied Palestine with Lebanon would change either through a political settlement or a wide-scale military operation.

New tensions emerged this week between President Joe Biden's administration and Benjamin Netanyahu over the Israeli premier's criticism of US weapons deliveries.

    • JEFF US 06:50 - 2024/06/22
      Don't trust these two collaborators by all means.

