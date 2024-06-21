US warns Israel against escalating tensions in Lebanon

"We don't want to see the conflict escalate," spokesman Matt Miller said during a news conference, adding that Washington continues to pursue a diplomatic resolution.

His remarks came one day after Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant said the situation on the northern border of occupied Palestine with Lebanon would change either through a political settlement or a wide-scale military operation.

New tensions emerged this week between President Joe Biden's administration and Benjamin Netanyahu over the Israeli premier's criticism of US weapons deliveries.

