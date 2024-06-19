Judicial officials from Iran, BRICS states meet in Russia

In a message to the conference on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need for legal and judicial cooperation among BRICS countries, IRNA reported from the Iranian Embassy in Moscow.

Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, Head of Supreme Court of Iran who headed the Iranian delegation to the meeting, praised the efforts of the late President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in securing Iran's membership in the bloc of emerging economies.

He proposed the establishment of a secretariat to coordinate and monitor the implementation of decisions made at BRICS legal and judicial meetings.

The head of Iran's Supreme Court further called on BRICS member states to take action to stop the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.

The one-day summit is discussing ways to synchronize judicial processes within BRICS to ensure the rights of citizens are protected, investments are secure, and human rights are upheld during trials.

Russia's Chief Justice Irina Podnosova said the goal of the meeting is to reach joint decisions on these issues based on dialogue and mutual respect.

She noted that the ultimate aim of BRICS is to form a multipolar world order based on justice, and the legal and judicial cooperation of BRICS countries is essential to achieving that goal.

MNA/IRN