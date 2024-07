Venezuela about to join BRICS: Official

"In this new world, Venezuela is at the doorstep of joining the BRICS group of nations with its resources," Rodriguez said, adding that her country had "the world’s largest fuel deposits."

"With daily production of three million barrels of oil, our reserves will be enough for almost three centuries," she said, TASS reported.

In her words, Venezuela also has the world’s fourth-largest natural gas reserves, which are now in the process of certification.

Moreover, the country has deposits of iron ore, coal, gold, and diamonds, Rodriguez said.

"The turning point of the new world order’s creation has arrived, and we want to see Venezuela becoming a part of the new geopolitical reality," she said.

MP/PR