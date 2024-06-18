  1. Politics
Jun 18, 2024, 8:24 AM

Russia, DPRK to counter sanctions together: Putin

Russia, DPRK to counter sanctions together: Putin

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – Russia and North Korea will together build the security architecture in Eurasia, counter Western sanctions, and establish independent transaction systems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin made the remarks in his article for North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun, published on the Kremlin website.

"We are ready to closely work together to bring more democracy and stability to international relations."

"To do this, we will develop alternative trade and mutual settlements mechanisms not controlled by the West, jointly oppose illegitimate unilateral restrictions, and shape the architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia," he noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea on an official state visit beginning on Tuesday, the Kremlin said on Monday.

MP/PR

News ID 216630

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News