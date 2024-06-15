Jalili to continue path of Raeisi in foreign policy

Political expert Mehdi Safari made the remarks at a panel discussion which was also attended by Jalili, one of the six candidates in Iran's upcoming presidential elections.

During the discussion, Jalili pointed to the importance of interacting with regional states.

We can pay attention to our strengths and provide for the needs of the countries in the region, he noted.

Six candidates are running for the post of president in Iran, namely Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Masoud Pezeshkian.

The election campaign period began on Sunday and will run until June 26, with the nationwide presidential election slated to be held on Friday, June 28.

The new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will assume power in late June or early July and hold office for four years.

