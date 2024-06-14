People's turnout to polling stations to foil enemy's plots

Addressing the sermon of this week's Friday prayer in the capital Tehran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami condemned the brutal killing of people in a village in Sudan which resulted in the killing of hundreds of innocent people.

He urged the Sudanese authorities to end this civil war in the country as soon as possible.

Referring to the Zionist crimes in Gaza, he called the Gaza war and the killing of nearly 40,000 women and men tragic, as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei also mentioned.

He said that Iran sympathizes with the Gaza people while they go through the catasrophe, adding that Iran is proud to help the people of Gaza.

Commemorating the Martyrs of Service (late President Raeisi and his companions), he stated that Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian always supported and defended the people of Gaza as if he had been their Minister.

Referring to the establishment tribunal t by the judiciary regarding the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MKO terrorist group) case, he continued that the notrious organization killed 17000 innocent people, hoping that they would be punished for their crimes.

Regarding the upcoming Presidential election on June, 28, he stressed that mass trunout by the people is the priority that would thwart the enemy's plots.

He further added that in elections everyone must act in conformity with the law.

SD/6135996