Pezeshkian says his demand is Leader's general policies

Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks in an election campaign in the Iranian city of Qom on Saturday.

Everyone is looking for implementing justice and observing the rights of the people in the society, and to eliminate poverty and to deal with the ethnic groups within the framework of Islam and religion, Pezeshkian said.

Six candidates are running for the post of president in Iran, namely Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Masoud Pezeshkian.

The election campaign period began on Sunday and will run until June 26, with the nationwide presidential election slated to be held on Friday, June 28.

The new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will assume power in late June or early July and hold office for four years.

MNA/6136842