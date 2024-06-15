Zakani emphasizes foreign policy as his priority

The candidate for the 14th Iran Presidential election Alireza Zakani said in a TV Program that Iranian Islamic culture has a privileged position.

He said that Iran's message to the whole world is to reject domination, adding that US universities are supporting the Resistance to preserve human dignity.

He said that active and effective diplomacy and strengthening economic and cultural diplomacy will increase the benefits and sustainability.

Zakani further added that "today we need a regional convergence and benefit from international capacities."

Iran position regarding the long-term agreement with China preserved the country's dignity, he said.

Regarding the 2015 nuclear deal with world power known as the JCPOA, he criticized the previous Rouhani administration for not properly studying it before signing it. He said the former President and his foreign minister Javad Zarif sought to solve the country's problem through reliance on the enemy.

Six candidates are running for the post of president in Iran, namely Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Masoud Pezeshkian.

The election campaign period began on Sunday and will run until June 26, with the nationwide presidential election slated to be held on Friday, June 28.

The new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will assume power in late June or early July and hold office for four years.

SD/IRIBNews Telegram Channel