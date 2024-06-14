Maximum turnout to election to result in increased power

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard addressed the commanders and employees of Shahid Sattari's operational unit on Thursday, noting that the maximum turnout to the elections is respecting the blood of the martyrs of the service, President Ebrahim Raeisi, and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, increasing Iran's presitege in the world.

He also said that a huge turnout to the upcoming elections will result in the increased power of the Islamic Establishment.

He stated that the power of Iran's armed forces has roots in people's playing role in various and decisive fields of the country.

He added that the participation of millions of people at the funeral of the martyrs President Raeisi and his companions defeated all the misconceptions and conspiracies of the enemies.

He further emphasized that the design, development, and equipping of the long-range defense weapons system is on the serious agenda of Iran's army which empowers the country's deterrence power.

