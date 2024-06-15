Leader urges preserving Iran political independence

"I have a lot of faith and hope in the youth. You are a wealth for the country. The value of the elite is much higher than the medal. You can change the history," The Leader of the Islamic Revolution said in a meeting with a group of Iranian academic elites and medal winners on Saturday.

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the nation's scientific advancements and rapid progress, noting that international statistics indicate Iran's development is significantly above the global average in terms of scientific growth rate.

The Leader stated that according to reports, Iran achieved 26 gold medals between 2018 and 2021, and in the span of one year from 2022 to 2023, it earned 30 gold medals, indicating a significant scientific advancement. However, he emphasized that this is insufficient and urged the audience to exert considerable effort to advance the country's progress.

"Election is very important. Try to promote turnout in the election. In order to choose a good person, see who has the ability to work towards the criteria of the revolution," the Leader said elsewhere in his remarks.

Any government that comes to power must maintain the country's political independence, he stressed.

Today, the Islamic Republic has a specific position regarding the general issues of the world, he said, adding, "We have a say in the issue of Palestine, we have a say in the issues of the US, we have a say in the issue of the new world order."

This item is being updated...

MNA/6136876