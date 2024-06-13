Iran detained 6 terrorists in Sistan and Baluchestan

General Dostali Jalilian made the confirmation in a press conference on Thursday morning, without specifying the terror outfits they are associated with.

Jalilian said that 6 detained members of the terrorist groups were involved in the attacks on security posts in the city of Chabahar.

He also did not mention when the attacks took place, but said the terrorists were handed over to judicial authorities for further procedures.

The police commander also reported the killing of 6 terrorists since the start of the year in the province, including 2 members of the Jaish al-Zulm terrorist group who were planning a suicide attack in the city of Iranshahr but were killed by the police before they could accomplish their evil plot.

Jalilian further said that 29 armed criminals were also nabbed by the police in the province so far this year.

MNA/IRN