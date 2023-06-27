Weapon smuggling ring dismantled in SE Iran

Provincial police commander General Doostali Jalilian told reporters on Tuesday that police forces, in coordination with intelligence agents, picked up on the activities of the smugglers in the northern and southern parts of the province and swiftly launched an investigation into the matter.

He added that smugglers were finally arrested following a series of coordinated operations in the cities of Chabahar, Iranshahr and Zabul. “They were arrested during separate raids on their hideouts.”

According to Jalilian 18 pistols, six Kalashnikov assault rifles, 183 live bullets as well as nine magazines were recovered from the terrorists.

The police commander added that a total of 18 people were arrested in connection with the ring. Four cars and 4 motorcycles were also seized from the members.

Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the scene of several terrorist attacks against civilians and security forces in recent years.

Terrorist groups carrying out attacks against Iranian interests in the southeastern and southwestern parts of the country have known links to a number of repressive regimes in the Persian Gulf region.

Iran’s security forces have been vigilant and successful in protecting the border areas and thwarting most terrorist plots by foreign-backed anti-revolution elements across the country.

Earlier this month, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force disbanded a team of terrorists in Sistan and Balouchestan province, killing two gunmen and capturing six others in the process.

A young member of the Basij volunteer force was also killed during the clashes, which occurred in Hamoun County on June 16.

MNA/PressTV