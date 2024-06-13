  1. Iran
Iran security forces kill 2 main members of terrorist group

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Iranian security forces have killed two main members of a terrorist group who were planning attacks in the country's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan recently. 

Speaking to reporters, the police commander of the province, Doostali Jalilian, said on Thursday that the two were members of the terrorist group of Jaish al-Zulm, who were planning to carry out attacks in the city of Iranshahr.

He said they were killed by the police before they could carry out their plot.

He said that security forces had also killed six terrorists in the province over the past three months.

Jalilian noted that six members of terrorist groups involved in armed attacks on military centers in the city of Chabahar were also detained and handed over to judicial officials.

He said security forces also arrested 29 armed bandits in the province.

Press TV

Marzieh Rahmani

