Taliban says ready for dialogue on security with Russia

Abdul Umari made the remarks in a special interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We would like to have good relations with Russia in terms of expanding such ties," he said, replying to a question on the matter.

"We value Russia’s intention to exclude [the movement] from ban lists," Umari added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in an interview with TASS said that work on the possible exclusion of the Taliban movement from the list of outlawed organizations is based on the necessity of interaction with it, including in fighting terrorism.

MP/PR