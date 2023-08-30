Terrorist-Zionist network in 4 Iranian provinces targeted

The Iranian intelligence ministry, in a statement announced that following the statements issued on July 24 and August 18 by the ministry regarding the identification of the Zionist-terrorist network in several provinces of the country and the arrest of 14 terrorists, and the discovery and confiscation of 43 powerful ready-to-explode bombs, other destructive cells affiliated with the same terrorist organization have been identified and targeted in four other Iranian provinces.

The terrorists were targeted in four Iranian provinces of Khuzestan, Mazandaran, Kermanshah and Sistan and Baluchistan, the statement said.

The statement added that on August 24, two terrorists who were involved in multiple provocative operations within Kermanshah Province, were identified and arrested.

Referring to the diversity of terrorist groups and organizations involved in the unrest, the ministry noted that the groups' bases vary from Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark to ISIL operatives based in Afghanistan (Shah Cheragh criminals) and resident gangs in Pakistan.

According to the ministry, this shows the existence of a guiding nucleus within Western countries and the Zionist regime.

The statement added that Western hypocritical governments and claimants of human rights consider it their duty to support the black record of such terrorists, even though they have committed dozens of crimes, murders and bloodshed openly.

