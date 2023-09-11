  1. Sports
Iran beach volleyball win Asian Olympics qualifiers 2nd phase

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's beach volleyball team defeated the team of India in the Olympic qualifications tournament in the Central Asia region on Monday.

The final stage of the beach volleyball qualification for the Paris Olympics in Central Asia ended on Monday in Bangladesh, and Iran's national teams won the championship after defeating India's teams.

First, Iran national beach volleyball Team A managed to defeat the Indian A team 2-0 (21-15; 21-10.)

Iran's Team B also managed to defeat the Indian Team B 2-0 (21-9; 21-7) to become the champions of the tournament.

After winning the tournament, which was the first qualifying stage of the Olympics in different regions of Asia, the Iranian national beach volleyball teams directly booked a place in the third qualifying phase to face stronger opponents for the only spot in Asia.

