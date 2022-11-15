  1. Sports
Iran beach volleyball team advances to 2nd stage

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s second beach volleyball team has advanced to the second stage of the 22nd Asian Men’s Beach Volleyball Championship underway in Bandar Abbas.

Having beaten the Chinese squad in the first match, Iran’s second team defeated a representative from Hong Kong.

Four teams from Iran are participating in the tournament, which Iran has hosted again after 16 years.

Australia, China, Japan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, and Thailand are attending the tournament with three teams each.

Oman, Hong Kong, and Indonesia are also taking part in competitions with two teams and India with one team.

The 22nd Asian Men’s Beach Volleyball Championship kicked off on November 14 in Bandar Abbas, Iran, and will wrap up on November 18.

