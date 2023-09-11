Saudi Arabia strategic partner for Iran: envoy

Enayati made the remarks in an interview with the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat after starting his mission in Riyadh last week.

Emphasizing that he would spare no effort in strengthening and developing bilateral ties between Tehran and Riyadh, the Iranian envoy said that the two countries are mutually determined to develop the level of their relations.

Enayati stated that before his trip to Saudi Arabia, he had a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi during which Raeisi called on him to do his best to consolidate the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Iran and Saudi Arabia and take measures towards the development of relations.

Iran considers Saudi Arabia a strategic partner and attaches great importance to it, the envoy continued, underlining that the developments in the last six months promise a bright future for the two countries.

The two countries agreed to resume diplomatic ties back in March following a Chinese-brokered deal after a seven-year estrangement.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Riyadh in June, followed by its consulate in Jeddah and representative office with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Saudi embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad have also resumed operations.

MP/FNA14020620000122