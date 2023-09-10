New Saudi ambassador submits credential to Iran FM

Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi in a meeting on Sunday at the foreign ministry compound submitted a copy of his credential to the top Iranian diplomat.

Al-Anzi was formerly Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Oman.

Saudi Arabia's new ambassador has started his mission in Iran after a seven-year hiatus.

Speaking upon arrival in Tehran last Tuesday, Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi said the directives of the Saudi leadership stress the need to "enhance relations and intensify communication and meetings between the kingdom and Iran ... toward broader horizons."

The two countries agreed to resume diplomatic ties back in March following a Chinese-brokered deal after a seven-year estrangement.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Riyadh in June, followed by its consulate in Jeddah and representative office with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Saudi embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad have also resumed operations.

