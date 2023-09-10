Iraq voices readiness to coop. with Iran on environment issue

On the sideline of the International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms in Tehran, Nazir Abboud Faza noted that the issue of sand and dust has been the center of attention of all countries in the world and this conference can help with this environmental danger.

Iran, like Iraq, is affected by dust storms, he said, noting that most of the dust in Iraq is influenced by foreign sources, which affects Iran's climate.

The Iraqi official said "We are ready to cooperate with Iran and other countries regarding dust control, water issues, environment, etc.," adding, " Iran and the United Nations welcomed our proposals".

Abboud Faza stated that combating sand and dust cannot be handled by Iran and Iraq alone and a regional coordination should be established.



The Deputy Minister of Environment of Iraq noted that a regional conference on sand and dust was held in Iran last year, in which two MoUs were signed.

He went on to say that the visit of the Iranian delegation to Iraq was for the implementation of the same MoUs and it was decided to start pursuing the activation of these memorandums in a practical way in four provinces of Iraq and two provinces of Iran.

Abboud Faza pointed out that Iraq will hold a regional meeting with the presence of regional countries, stressing that green economy, water, coexistence of carbon emission, and climate change will be the topics of this conference.

SD/ISN1402061911637