Sep 10, 2023, 1:30 PM

3 dead, injured after train derails in Peru

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – One worker died and two others were injured in southeastern Peru when a cargo train derailed due to a landslide.

Xinhua reported citing the company PeruRail's statement that the train derailed on the Ollantaytambo-Machu Picchu route in Cusco, the ancient Inca capital after a landslide hit the southeast track early on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as the train manager, and the two injured were crew members, currently receiving medical attention in a local clinic, said the statement.

The affected railroad is the main fast-access route for tourists going to Aguas Calientes, the closest access point to the "Lost City of the Incas" Machu Picchu, which receives about 4,000 visitors daily.

