The accident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT) on the Los Libertadores road when the bus was heading to Lima after leaving Vilcashuaman in the department of Ayacucho, Xinhua reported citing the Peruvian Superintendence of Land Transportation of People, Cargo, and Goods.

Videos disseminated on social media showed that the vehicle was almost completely destroyed.

The injured people were taken to hospital by rescue forces, reports said.

AMK/PR