2 killed, 12 injured in Peru forest fire

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – At least two people were killed, 12 others injured, and another two remained missing in a major forest fire in the southern Peruvian region of Apurimac, said the National Emergency Operations Center in a statement.

Xinhua reported citing the Peru National Emergency Operations Center statements on Tuesday that the fire started on Sunday in the district of Ihuayllo, causing significant damage to livestock and the natural environment.

The injured people were being treated at a regional hospital and at a health center in Chalhuanca, local media reported. Several of them were in a "serious" condition and will be transferred by army helicopters to Lima.

The roaring flames have affected some 200 hectares, devastating fauna, flora, and houses in the district, Radio Programas del Peru reported, citing Police sources.

