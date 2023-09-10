US does not rule out supplying ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

Jonathan Feiner made the remarks at a briefing for journalists on Sunday.

"We do not have a decision to announce on new capabilities [for Ukraine]," he said, commenting on a publication on the ABC television channel website, according to which ATACMS could be included in a new package of US military assistance to Kyiv, TASS reported.

Feiner added that the United States intends to provide Ukraine with weapons that will enable it to succeed on the battlefield.

With a range of up to 190 miles, depending on the version, deploying ATACMS could allow Ukraine to reach targets nearly four times further away than the currently provided rockets for its US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and M270 multiple-launch rocket systems.

In July of 2022, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the US was "prepared to take risk," but implied that sending ATACMS could lead to direct conflict with Russia.

