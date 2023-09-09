US, UK, Israel sinister triangle to hatch plots against Iran

Nasser Kan'ani on Friday censured a meeting in London involving Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel and a number of anti-Iran elements fomenting riots in Iran last September.

The meeting came on the first anniversary of riots that spread out throughout Iran following the unfortunate death of a young girl named Mahsa Amini. Amini fainted at a police station and was pronounced dead days later at a Tehran hospital. An investigation attributed her death to a medical condition, dismissing allegations that she had been beaten by police forces.

Iran says the 2022 riots resulted from foreign-backed elements exploiting the incident. It has also warned that foreign-based anti-Iran figures and media outlets were still busy working to reignite unrest across the Islamic Republic.

In a post on X, Kan'ani said the recent public meeting in London between the Israeli intelligence minister and anti-Iran figures clearly showed that a "sinister triangle continues to hatch plots against the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian nation."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the same sinister triangle supported the deadly massacre on September 8, 1978, by the Pahlavi regime against an uprising which eventually led to the Islamic Revolution.

The bloodshed in Tehran has come to be known as the Black Friday massacre.

