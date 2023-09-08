Zionist regime reconnaissance planes fly over West Bank

Loccal Palestinian media reported the widespread flight of the Zionist Israeli regime's reconnaissance planes over the town of Qabatiya and the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported a heavy conflict between Palestinian youths and Israeli regime soldiers in Beita in the West Bank.

Moreover, in the Zionist regime's military's raid on the Palestinians in Kafr Qaddum in the east of Qalqilya, three Palestinians were wounded by the occupying regime's forces. The local sources added that those Palestinians were injured after the regime's troops fired rubber bullets at them. Also, dozens of other people were injured as a result of inhaling the tear gas fire by the regime's military.

Furthermore, a member of Hamas Political Bureau, Husam Badran, emphasized on Friday that the fighting and resistance activities in the West Bank will grow stronger, describing the rise in resistance as a natural response to the brutal aggressions of the Zionist military and settlers, such as settlement building, Judaization, attack on holy sites, confiscation of Palestinians properties in holy Quds and the West Bank.

