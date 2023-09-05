Palestinian martyred in Zionists' attack on West Bank

The forces of the Israeli regime raided the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm city in the West Bank on Tuesday morning and killed a Palestinian man by shooting him in the head.

Another Palestinian was injured by being shot by the Zionist troops.

Local sources reported that fierce clashes broke out between the Palestinian Resistance forces and the Zionist soldiers.

The reports added that the Resistance forces detonated a powerful bomb inside a bulldozer belonging to the Zionist regime military, which was destroying the houses of the camp.

Israeli regime's forces launch raids on various cities of the West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what the regime calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

