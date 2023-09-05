Zionists arrest Palestine woman over alleged stabbing attempt

The Zionist police alleged in a statement that the stabbing attempt occurred on Monday night in the Bab Hutta neighborhood, near the Lion’s Gate entrance to the Old City, as the woman from the Jenin area in the northern West Bank pulled out a knife and tried to stab an officer guarding the area.

The officer was unharmed, as the knife did not penetrate the protective vest he was wearing.

The Zionist policeman then knocked the Palestinian woman down to the ground and started kicking her mercilessly.

Other officers quickly reached the scene and detained her. Several other Palestinian women were also arrested, as they attempted to intervene to stop Israeli forces from assaulting the young woman.

She was then taken to a police station in the Old City of al-Quds for interrogation.

Local sources reported that Zionist police closed the entrances to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound after the incident and assaulted Muslim worshipers present there.

Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance groups vowed revenge after news broke that two masked female Israeli soldiers, armed and accompanied by an attack-trained dog, had compelled five Palestinian women in the southern occupied West Bank city of al-Khalil to undress completely inside their home.

Tariq Salmi, a spokesperson for the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad movement, stated that the aggression against Palestinian women constitutes an affront against the entire Palestinian nation.

“The crime of assaulting our women charges all Palestinian fighters with the duty to aim their rifles at the enemy and take revenge for the insult that the Palestinian women have endured,” he said in a statement.

Salmi called on all Palestinians across the occupied territories to ramp up their retaliatory operations against Israeli forces in response to the Tel Aviv regime’s criminal activities and defend the honor and sanctities of the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian resistance group Lions’ Den also pledged revenge.

“Whoever sits idly in the face of insulting Palestinian mothers, sisters, daughters, and freedom-loving women does not deserve to have the Palestinian nationality, and live in our blessed land. There is no place to respect those who disrespect their religion and homeland,” the group said.

Lions’ Den also reiterated that the struggle against the Israeli apartheid regime will continue, emphasizing that resistance fighters will fight off occupation by all available means.

The incident occurred during a military aggression against a Palestinian family’s building on July 10 of this year, following intelligence alleging the presence of weapons. The building housed 26 individuals from the same family, including 15 children and teenagers aged between 4 and 17, according to the Hebrew-language Haaretz newspaper.

The Palestinian women were then made to walk naked in front of the soldiers and some family members after a meeting between the women and members of the Palestinian family.

According to the women, the soldiers threatened to release the attack dog on them if they did not comply with their demands. It is worth noting that male Palestinians were subjected to body searches but were not forced to undress.

MNA/PressTV