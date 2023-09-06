Hezbollah raps new Israeli embassy opening in Bahrain

In a Tuesday statement, Hezbollah said the Bahraini ruling regime was in a "political and moral decline" as it pushes for normalization with the Israeli enemy after "years of oppressing Bahraini nation who hold opposing beliefs and have long been demanding freedom as well as justice."

“This ominous betrayal constitutes a blow to Palestinian people, who are currently engaged in epic battles and heroic operations in the face of Zionists’ blind terrorism,” it added.

The resistance movement underscored that the Bahraini nation as well as all peoples of the Muslim Ummah roundly reject normalization and establishment of ties with the Zionist regime, reiterating that "Zionists can’t have a safe place in the region."

On Monday, the Zionist regime's foreign minister Eli Cohen attended an official ceremony to open the diplomatic mission during a visit to the Bahraini capital of Manama, which included a delegation of businessmen and regime officials.

The ceremony was attended by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, who said the “new embassy assumes a pivotal role” in growing collaboration between the two sides.

Cohen and his Bahraini counterpart discussed ways to expand cooperation in trade, investment, technological exchange, training, and tourism, according to Bahrain News Agency.

The embassy in Manama will replace the first mission the Israeli regime opened in 2021, a year after establishing diplomatic relations with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as part of the United States-brokered Abraham Accords.

Sudan and Morocco followed suit later in the year and inked similar deals.

The move sparked widespread condemnations from the Palestinians as well as nations and human rights advocates across the globe, especially within the Muslim world.

Palestinians say the deals are a treacherous “stab in the back” and a betrayal of their cause against the decades-long Israeli occupation.

MNA/PressTV