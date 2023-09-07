An Islamic Jihad leader arrested in WB by Zionists

The Zionist Israeli forces arrested a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group early Thursday morning in a refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Saeed Nakhleh, who is said to be the leader of Islamic Jihad in the Jalazone refugee camp, was detained during an overnight raid.

The Local sources in the West Bank said that a large number the Zionist regime troops participated in the raid and after arresting Nakhleh, they transferred him to one of the Zionist regime police centers. Nakhleh is one of the founders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement. So far, he has been arrested several times by regime and has spent more than 17 years in prison.

The occupying regime troops conducted a separate raid in the Dheisheh refugee camp, near Bethlehem, detained three wanted men. During the raid, the Palestinians confronted the regime soldiers and hurled explosive devices, stones, and Molotov cocktails, injuring one Border Police officer, the regime media confirmed.

The usurping regime military said a total of 18 wanted Palestinians were detained during the overnight raids across the West Bank and they were handed over to the Shin Bet security agency for questioning.

