Iran busts terrorist outfit behind murder of right activists

According to the statement, the terrorist outfit was involved in the armed abduction and murder of rights activists Samir Baluch and his pregnant spouse, Hanigol Baluch, in Iranshar County, and their transfer to the outskirts of the border region of Saravan earlier in the month.

The two activists (pictured below) were tortured, killed and eventually burned and abandoned in the border area.

Through in-depth investigations into the circumstances surrounding the heinous crime, the intelligence forces in the southeastern province managed to identify and arrest all six members of the terrorist outfit, read the statement.

The anti-Iran terrorists and their backers attempted to attribute the brutal killing of Samir and his wife to Iranian security forces as part of plots to foment insecurity and rekindle the flame of riots across the country, it added.

In a statement late last month, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced that its forces had dismantled a number of terrorist cells affiliated with the Israeli regime in four provinces across the country.

The ministry said the “sabotage cells” were part of a vast “Zionist-terrorist” network that had carried out several operations in the four Iranian provinces of Khuzestan, Mazandaran, Kermanshah, and Sistan and Baluchestan.

The terrorists were attempting to stage attacks and blame the country’s police and law enforcement force, it added.

MNA/PressTV