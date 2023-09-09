US seeks to create insecurity in southeast of Iran

General Pakpour made the remarks in his address to a gathering of heads of tribes, clergymen, and the commanders of the combat units of the southeast region on Saturday.

Saying that the adversary and separatist terrorist groups backed and instigated by the enemies aim to create insecurity in different border areas in the country such as the northwest and southeast of the country, the IRGC Ground Force commander called on the officials, the heads of tribes and influential people in those regions to intensify their efforts to enhance security in order to help the government to serve the people in those regions better.

"Enemies and ill-wishers are trying to force us to bring troops from the center to [these border areas] and turn them into an isolated militarized zone and then launch a media campaign to claim that the Islamic Establishment has turned these regions into a military zone. However, we should not allow them to do so," he added.

"We are well aware that the Americans have held meetings and got into contact with adversary groups that are not even related to this region in our country and are plotting insecurity in this region," General Pakpour added.

He concluded by noting the United States and the Zionist regime, which is at the core of the US policy in the region, are growing more and more isolated in the world, noting their failure in anti-Iran sanctions shows their isolation well.

