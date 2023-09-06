Leader advises Iranian youth to stick to path of Imam Hussein

Concurrent with the Arbaeen rituals, which mark the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his true companions in the Battle of Karbala, the mourning ceremony of students across the country held at Hussainiyyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) on Wednesday moring with the participation of Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

In the ceremony, Ayatollah Khamenei in a short speech advised the Iranian youth to live like Imam Hussein (AS) and follow in his footsteps.

“As you walked firmly on the Arbaeen march, you should be strong and resolute in the path of divine sovereignty and live like Imam Hussein (AS) and follow his path,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding that the youth should not be diverted from the direct path by satanic attractions.

“If you resist, then you will conquer the peak,” the Leader emphasized, adding that every young person can be a light torch on his surroundings.

MNA/5880428