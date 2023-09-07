Leader to receive people of South Khorasan Province

The announcement was made by the provincial governor of South Khorasan province Javad Ghanaat on Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 11, he said.

Stating that the meeting is related to two provinces, he said, adding a group of people will be sent to meet with the Leader in Tehran on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, the Leader's representative in Sistan and Baluchestan announced that the people of that province are scheduled to have a meeting with the Leader on Monday.

SKH/TSN2953057