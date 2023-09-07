  1. Politics
Sep 7, 2023, 7:00 PM

Leader to receive people of South Khorasan Province

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is scheduled to have a meeting with the people of South Khorasan province on Monday.

The announcement was made by the provincial governor of South Khorasan province Javad Ghanaat on Thursday. 

The meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 11, he said.

Stating that the meeting is related to two provinces, he said, adding a group of people will be sent to meet with the Leader in Tehran on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, the Leader's representative in Sistan and Baluchestan announced that the people of that province are scheduled to have a meeting with the Leader on Monday.

