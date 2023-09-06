Arbaeen procession held across Iran

Iranian people held marches to mark Arbaeen on Wednesday morning in different cities, including in Tehran. That was a symbolic walk by those who could not take part in the Arbaeen march held by pilgrims in Iraq.

Meanwhile, people in the capital Tehran marked the occasion by attending a symbolic march to the holy shrine of Hazrat Abdol Azim Hassani in the southern city of Rey. It is held under the banner of 'Those left behind from Arbaeen'.

People from different walks of life have taken part in the grand religious procession by walking a 15-kilometer route from Imam Hussein Square to the holy shrine.

Around 2,000 mawkibs (voluntarily prepared stations) along the route provide food, beverage, accommodation and medical services for the people.

People in Rasht in north of Iran hold Arabeen procession

People in Iranian capital Tehran hold Arabeen procession

People in Ardebil in northwest of Iran hold Arabeen procession

People in Isfahan in central Iran hold Arabeen procession

People in Semnan in central Iran hold Arabeen procession

People in Shiraz in south of Iran hold Arabeen procession

People in Mashhad in northeast of Iran hold Arabeen procession

People in Kish Island in south of Iran hold Arabeen procession

People in Hamedan in west of Iran hold Arabeen procession

People in Amol in north of Iran hold Arabeen procession

Millions of Muslims from around the world have also gone on the Arbaeen pilgrimage toward Iraq’s Karbala to take part in the mourning ceremony of Imam Hussein.

Arbaeen marks the end of a 40-day mourning period for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam, and his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala in southern Iraq in 680 AD.

It brings together millions of people from across the world who undertake an 80-kilometer (49.7-mile) walk between the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala.

The pilgrims pay tribute and renew their allegiance to Imam Hussein (AS), the all-time icon of fighting injustice, oppression and despotism, during the annual event, which is one of the largest religious congregations in the world.

