Iran's heavy water ranks first in word: AEOI Spox.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, who also serves as the AEOI deputy chief, made the remarks in an interview on Saturday.

European countries seek to purchase heavy water from Tehran, he also said, adding that Iran sells one liter of heavy water for one thousand dollars.

Referring to the effects of the nuclear industry on people's lives, Kamalvandi said that the nuclear industry has an impact on electricity, agriculture, radiopharmaceuticals, etc.

Referring to the role of women in the country's nuclear industry, he said, "About 40% of our scientists in the nuclear industry are women."

An important part of Iran's nuclear industry is run by women, he noted.

Regarding Iran's relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency, he said, Although there have been some ups and downs, Iran has tried to establish a balanced relationship with the agency and the relations are moving forward.

