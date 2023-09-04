Israeli regime launches large-scale raid on Jenin

Citing local sources, the WAFA news agency reported that the occupation soldiers used more than 40 military vehicles in their raid on the Palestinian city on Monday morning.

The report said that four people were lightly wounded by Israeli fire.

The Israeli forces arrested three people, two of whom were injured, it added.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its troops were operating at the Jenin refugee camp to arrest “wanted” Palestinians.

The Jenin Brigades resistance group posted a photo of an Israeli suicide drone that it had shot down.

Reports said a Palestinian resistance fighter had survived the drone assassination attempt.

On July 3-4, the Tel Aviv regime waged an aerial and ground offensive against Jenin. At least 14 Palestinians were killed and 140 others injured during the aggression.

Israel launches raids on various West Bank cities almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. The attacks usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

At least 230 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year.

