Palestinian injures Zionist regime's soldier in new shooting

A Border Police officer was lightly hurt during an exchange of fire with a Palestinian gunman who had attempted to carry out a shooting at a rest stop in the Jordan Valley on Tuesday afternoon, the Zionist Israelri regime military and police said, according to Times of Israel.

According to a Border Police spokesman, members of the regime's security forces were conducting searches near the Argaman junction, close to the West Bank settlement of Matilan in the northern Jordan Valley, when they came under fire.

The occupying regime's military said that the Palestinian gunman was shot and martyred at the scene, and one officer was lightly hurt in the exchange.

In a statement, Fajr Brigades claimed the responsibility for carrying out that anti-Zionist operations.

MNA