Written and directed by Omid Niknam, the cinematic work will compete at the fifth edition of the INDIA FILMOTSAV film festival on December 25.

Mahmoud Pakniyyat, Sajjad Shahriari, Abbas Jamshidifar and Faqiheh Soltani have starred n the movie.

Arash is a writer who faces challenges in his life. For this reason, he travels to the city where his teacher lives to ask him for advice, the synopsis of the film reads.

