Riyadh says inclined to open new chapter in ties with Iran

The Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia held a meeting on Tuesday at the Al-Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah during which the cabinet members discussed the resumed relations between their country and the Islamic Republic of Iran as one of the topics they discussed in the meeting.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi cabinet reviewed the measures taken in line with the implementation of the agreement on the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the beginning of the work of the ambassadors of the two countries, and declared that Riyadh is willing to open a new chapter in the relations with Iran based on common interests and mutual respect.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian traveled to Saudi Arabia last Thursday for a two-day visit at the head of an Iranian political delegation and in response to the invitation of his Saudi counterpart.

Apart from his counterpart Faisal bin Farhan, the Iranian foreign minister also held a lengthy talk with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The top Iranian diplomat told reporters on the way back to Tehran on Friday night that he found the Saudi authorities willing to open a new chapter in their relations with Tehran.

