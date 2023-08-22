Raeisi, bin Salman meeting on agenda: Iran gov. spox.

"A high-ranking meeting between the two countries in the respective capitals is on the agenda and preparations are being made; preliminary coordination and cooperation documents should be arranged for that. Mr. President loudly announced in his inauguration ceremony that we extend the hand of friendship to all countries, especially the neighbors, and we can see the effects of this message in these two years and the kind of cooperation that has been done with the regional and neighboring countries," Ali Bahadori Jahromi told reporters on Tuesday, referring the recent Foreign Minister of Iran's visit to Saudi Arabia, reopening of the Iranian embassy in Riyadh and the Saudi invitation to President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Bahadori Jahromi also said, "The relations between the two countries must be restored," adding, "Positive developments have taken place in the past two years. The relations between the two countries have been normalized and the embassies have been reopened."

"The agreement between the two countries is for economic cooperation and investment. Also, preparations for Umrah Hajj trips are being made and airline flights between the two countries are already ready," the spokesman added.

He went on to note that all these developments show that the will on both sides is serious to have appropriate cooperation, adding that talks for cooperation documents are also on the agenda.

