US coalition jets deliver strikes on targets in Syria's Homs

"From 0:52 a.m. to 0:55 a.m., four planes (two F-16 and two F-35 fighter jets) of the US-led coalition violated Syria’s airspace via the al-Tanf area and delivered airstrikes on two targets in the Homs governorate. The so-called coalition violated the November 8, 2017 memorandum on the de-escalation principles in southern Syria," TASS quoted as Kulit saying.

According to Kulit, such actions of the coalition create risks of air incidents and accidents and deteriorate the situation in Syria’s airspace.

He also said that the coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area ten times during the past day and seven violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported.

MNA/PR