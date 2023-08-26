At least 7 shot in Boston, police say

The situation unfolded around 7:44 a.m. local time on Saturday along the Caribbean Parade route in Dorchester, according to CBS News.

Officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue after a report of multiple people shot.

Seven victims were shot and taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Firearms were recovered and arrests were made, according to police. Additional details regarding arrests was not available.

Police say the investigation was ongoing.

Shootings have occurred near the Caribbean Parade in the past, according to CBS Boston. A man was shot and killed last year and in 2014, innocent bystander Dawnn Jaffier was shot and killed.

MNA/PR