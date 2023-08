“This shooting was racially motivated and he hated Black people,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said at a news conference on Saturday.

All three victims of the shooting were black, two men and one woman, Sputnik reported.

The shooting happened blocks away from Edward Waters University, a historically black college, where students living on campus were told to stay in their residence halls.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan also called the shooting a hate crime.

