Arbaeen opportunity for digging into Imam Hussein's jihad

Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, made the comments in response to a group of students and graduates of one of the schools in Tehran who had asked him in a letter to give them some advice about how they could benefit more from their upcoming trip to join pilgrimage procession en route to Imam Hussain’s shrine in Karbala.

The official website of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has published his answer which is as follows:

In the Name of the Most Exalted

May your pilgrimage be accepted my dear ones,

During this holy walk, don’t miss the opportunity to pay attention and invoke [Imam Hussein], as well as the opportunity to reflect and think about the jihad of the Master of the Martyrs (pbuh), his goal, and the blessings God bestowed on his great sacrifice. The goal of every believer should be his [Imam Hussain’s] goal.

I ask God for your success and guidance and that you may remain steadfast on the path to that goal.

MNA